Relief Therapeutics Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RLFTF) Short Interest Up 36.2% in February

Relief Therapeutics Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RLFTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,161,300 shares, an increase of 36.2% from the January 31st total of 3,054,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,867,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS RLFTF remained flat at $$0.06 during midday trading on Friday. 1,642,820 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,295,453. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.10. Relief Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $0.41.

Relief Therapeutics Company Profile

Relief Therapeutics Holding AG, a biopharmaceutical company, provides patients with therapeutic relief from serious diseases with high unmet medical need. The company focuses on clinical-stage programs based on molecules of natural origin (peptides and proteins) with a history of clinical use and either initial human activity with efficacy data or a strong scientific rationale.

