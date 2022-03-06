Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires New Shares in Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 24,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $972,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Keros Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KROS. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Keros Therapeutics by 548.8% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Keros Therapeutics by 101,950.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 4,078 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Keros Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $218,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Keros Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $288,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Keros Therapeutics by 33.2% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 2,086 shares in the last quarter. 64.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Keros Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.25.

Shares of KROS stock opened at $49.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.56. Keros Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.50 and a 12 month high of $71.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.12 and a beta of 1.25.

In related news, Director Julius Knowles sold 4,034 shares of Keros Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.25, for a total value of $234,980.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Lachey sold 1,915 shares of Keros Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.55, for a total value of $96,803.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,189 shares of company stock worth $2,174,356 over the last three months. Insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, or MDS, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

