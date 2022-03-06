Renaissance Technologies LLC Decreases Stake in BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its holdings in BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP – Get Rating) by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,875 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.07% of BrightSpire Capital worth $842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BrightSpire Capital in the third quarter worth $34,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 1,698.0% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,094 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of BrightSpire Capital in the second quarter worth $117,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in BrightSpire Capital by 24.0% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in BrightSpire Capital during the second quarter valued at $162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.64% of the company’s stock.

Get BrightSpire Capital alerts:

Shares of BRSP opened at $8.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.27 and a beta of 1.71. BrightSpire Capital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.05 and a 52 week high of $10.68.

BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.06. BrightSpire Capital had a positive return on equity of 6.36% and a negative net margin of 75.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BrightSpire Capital, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BrightSpire Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America assumed coverage on BrightSpire Capital in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on BrightSpire Capital in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BrightSpire Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.17.

About BrightSpire Capital (Get Rating)

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It originates, acquires, finances, and manages diversified portfolio consisting primarily of commercial real estate (CRE) senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities and net leased properties predominantly in the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BrightSpire Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightSpire Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.