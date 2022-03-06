Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $861,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE – Get Rating) by 48.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lpwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% in the third quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 7,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.4% in the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Brown Financial Advisory lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.9% in the third quarter. Brown Financial Advisory now owns 5,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 83.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $75,000.

Shares of VONE stock opened at $198.09 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $174.07 and a 1 year high of $220.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.42.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.776 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65.

