Renaissance Technologies LLC Makes New Investment in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,400,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,678,000 after purchasing an additional 326,162 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,723,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,386,000 after purchasing an additional 185,027 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,610,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,607,000 after purchasing an additional 20,375 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,017,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,526,000 after purchasing an additional 40,695 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,872,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,105,000 after purchasing an additional 15,660 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $85.91 on Friday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $74.00 and a 12-month high of $95.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.48.

