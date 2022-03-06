Renaissance Technologies LLC Makes New Investment in Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 42,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Lazydays at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Lazydays by 34.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lazydays by 0.4% in the second quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC now owns 727,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,010,000 after acquiring an additional 2,738 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Lazydays during the second quarter valued at $78,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Lazydays by 8.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 50,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lazydays by 9.6% during the third quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 53,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,647 shares in the last quarter.

Get Lazydays alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LAZY shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Lazydays from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lazydays from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAZY opened at $18.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $214.88 million, a P/E ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Lazydays Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.45 and a 1 year high of $25.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.39.

In other news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 178,734 shares of Lazydays stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.61 per share, for a total transaction of $3,504,973.74. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 251,807 shares of company stock valued at $4,947,756. 24.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lazydays Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lazydays Holdings, Inc retails recreational vehicles, motorcycles, jet skis and related accessories. The company operates recreation vehicle dealerships generating revenue by providing RV owners a full spectrum of products: RV sales, RV services, financing and insurance products, RV parts and accessories, RV rentals, third-party protection plans, and RV camping.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAZY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lazydays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazydays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.