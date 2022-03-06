Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 198,553 Shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR – Get Rating) by 51.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198,553 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Braemar Hotels & Resorts worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BHR. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 350.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,561,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,045 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,221,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,798,000 after purchasing an additional 735,096 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 2,756.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 557,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,462,000 after buying an additional 537,954 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,640,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,605,000 after buying an additional 453,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 169.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 671,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,172,000 after buying an additional 422,947 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Braemar Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $5.93 on Friday. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $4.18 and a 1 year high of $7.25. The firm has a market cap of $382.50 million, a PE ratio of -7.32 and a beta of 2.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.15.

About Braemar Hotels & Resorts (Get Rating)

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Braemar Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braemar Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.