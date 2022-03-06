Render Token 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $21.84 Million (RNDR)

Render Token (CURRENCY:RNDR) traded down 5.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 6th. Render Token has a market capitalization of $534.86 million and $21.84 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Render Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.50 or 0.00006468 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Render Token has traded up 2.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002582 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003777 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002582 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.65 or 0.00035256 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.30 or 0.00104070 BTC.

Render Token Coin Profile

Render Token is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2017. Render Token’s total supply is 523,997,879 coins and its circulating supply is 213,557,692 coins. The official website for Render Token is rendertoken.com . The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/RenderToken . Render Token’s official Twitter account is @RenderToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Render Token’s official message board is medium.com/render-token

According to CryptoCompare, “Render Token is an Ethereum-based distributed GPU rendering network and marketplace. RNDR is a utility token that powers and serves as currency on Render Token's ecosystem. “

Render Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Render Token directly using US dollars.

