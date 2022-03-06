Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPHM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPHM – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.50.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RPHM shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Reneo Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright started coverage on Reneo Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Reneo Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Reneo Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company.

Get Reneo Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Reneo Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Reneo Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $125,000. 83.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:RPHM opened at $4.12 on Friday. Reneo Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $4.08 and a 52-week high of $17.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.73 and a 200 day moving average of $7.33.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for patients with rare genetic mitochondrial diseases. It develops REN001, a selective peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta agonist, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial in patients with primary mitochondrial myopathies, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in patients with long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders and glycogen storage disease type V.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Reneo Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reneo Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.