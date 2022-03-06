Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $32.00

Shares of Rentokil Initial plc (OTCMKTS:RTOKY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $32.00 and last traded at $32.28, with a volume of 43734 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.60.

Several research firms recently commented on RTOKY. Citigroup raised shares of Rentokil Initial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rentokil Initial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Rentokil Initial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rentokil Initial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.82 and its 200 day moving average is $39.15.

Rentokil Initial Plc engages in the provision of business support services. The firm through its products and services protect people from the dangers of pest-borne disease and the risks of poor hygiene. It operates through the following geographical segments: France, Benelux, Germany, Southern Europe, and Latin America.

