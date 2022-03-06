Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CVGI)

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 2nd. Colliers Securities analyst R. Ryan forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Commercial Vehicle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of CVGI opened at $8.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $282.95 million, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 3.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Commercial Vehicle Group has a 1 year low of $6.92 and a 1 year high of $13.61.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04). Commercial Vehicle Group had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 28.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVGI. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 197.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 25,808 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,108,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,996,000 after buying an additional 8,365 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 199.8% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 7,796 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 162,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 43,684 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 6,222 shares during the period. 57.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Commercial Vehicle Group

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc engages in the manufacture, supply, and sale of cab related products and systems. It operates through Electrical Systems and Global Seating segments. The Electrical Systems segment includes electrical wire harnesses and panel assemblies, trim systems and components, cab structures and sleeper boxes, mirrors, wipers, and controls.

