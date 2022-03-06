Research Analysts Set Expectations for Shenandoah Telecommunications’ Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SHEN)

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 2nd. B. Riley analyst D. Day expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the quarter. B. Riley also issued estimates for Shenandoah Telecommunications’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

SHEN has been the subject of a number of other reports. BWS Financial lowered shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $26.25 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.33.

Shares of SHEN stock opened at $18.89 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.84. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 1 year low of $18.77 and a 1 year high of $61.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $945.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.29.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.10). Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 434.98% and a return on equity of 2.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHEN. FMR LLC grew its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 13.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 954,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,346,000 after acquiring an additional 113,516 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 121.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,300,000 after acquiring an additional 65,409 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 85.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 188,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,153,000 after acquiring an additional 86,941 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 2.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 195,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,479,000 after acquiring an additional 5,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 3.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,622,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,728,000 after acquiring an additional 55,039 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.08% of the company’s stock.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Co operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated and unregulated telecommunication services to end-user customers and other telecommunications providers. It offers voice, video and data communications services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Broadband and Tower.

