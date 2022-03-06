Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) Shares Sold by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC trimmed its position in Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN – Get Rating) by 38.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 146,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 93,150 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Resonant worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Resonant in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Resonant by 94.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 371,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 180,800 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Resonant by 45.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 59,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 18,700 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Resonant by 1.6% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,689,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,088,000 after buying an additional 26,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Resonant in the third quarter valued at $451,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RESN opened at $4.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $289.79 million, a PE ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.33. Resonant Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.18 and a 1-year high of $5.24.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright cut Resonant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Resonant in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Resonant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Resonant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Resonant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $5.50 to $4.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.25.

Resonant, Inc engages in the creation of filter designs for radio frequency front-ends for the mobile device industry. It focuses on developing its software platform, Infinite Synthesized Networks. The company was founded by Neal Fenzi and Robert B. Hammond in January 2012 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

