Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 260,755 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,607 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.77% of Retractable Technologies worth $2,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Retractable Technologies by 0.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,085,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,978,000 after acquiring an additional 5,484 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Retractable Technologies by 16.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 945,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,926,000 after acquiring an additional 135,950 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Retractable Technologies by 9.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 315,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,483,000 after acquiring an additional 27,738 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Retractable Technologies by 18.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 291,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,375,000 after acquiring an additional 45,455 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Retractable Technologies by 9.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 224,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,593,000 after acquiring an additional 19,286 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Retractable Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

RVP stock opened at $4.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $160.38 million, a P/E ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.81. Retractable Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.28 and a 52 week high of $14.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Retractable Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and market of safety needle devices for the healthcare industry. It offers injection devices, blood collection devices, and infusion devices. The company was founded by Thomas J. Shaw on May 9, 1994 and is headquartered in Little Elm, TX.

