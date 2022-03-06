Revomon Price Up 1.1% This Week (REVO)

Revomon (CURRENCY:REVO) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. One Revomon coin can now be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00000817 BTC on popular exchanges. Revomon has a total market capitalization of $8.01 million and $668,256.00 worth of Revomon was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Revomon has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Revomon Coin Profile

Revomon’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,810,137 coins. Revomon’s official Twitter account is @RevomonVR

According to CryptoCompare, “Revomon is an online RPG that combines an incredible, immersive virtual-reality experience with the ground-breaking technology behind NFTs. REVO tokenomics are thought to sustain a whole ecosystem balanced between the investors, the project growth and the game universe. “

Buying and Selling Revomon

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revomon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Revomon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Revomon using one of the exchanges listed above.

