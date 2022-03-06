Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on RYTM. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley cut Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the company from $50.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.71.
Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $9.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $465.98 million, a PE ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.65. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $6.01 and a 12 month high of $27.34.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 80,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 313.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 292.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.
Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing peptide therapeutics for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases and genetic deficiencies. The firm focuses on the treatment for Prader-Willi Syndrome and Pro-Opiomelanocortin deficiency obesity.
