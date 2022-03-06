Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on RYTM. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley cut Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the company from $50.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.71.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $9.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $465.98 million, a PE ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.65. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $6.01 and a 12 month high of $27.34.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by $0.15. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.79) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 80,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 313.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 292.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing peptide therapeutics for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases and genetic deficiencies. The firm focuses on the treatment for Prader-Willi Syndrome and Pro-Opiomelanocortin deficiency obesity.

