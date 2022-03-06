Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) Short Interest Update

Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300,000 shares, a growth of 37.8% from the January 31st total of 943,700 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 488,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Shares of Ribbon Communications stock opened at $2.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $425.07 million, a PE ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 1.06. Ribbon Communications has a 52-week low of $2.83 and a 52-week high of $8.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Get Ribbon Communications alerts:

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.12). Ribbon Communications had a positive return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 20.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ribbon Communications will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RBBN has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Ribbon Communications from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ribbon Communications from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Ribbon Communications from $10.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 26,877.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,856 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4,838 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Ribbon Communications during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ribbon Communications during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,188,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Ribbon Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Ribbon Communications during the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

Ribbon Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ribbon Communications, Inc delivers communications software, IP and optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the following segments: Cloud & Edge and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides secure and reliable software and hardware products, solutions, and services for enabling Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) communications, Voice over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) and Voice Over 5G (VoNR) communications, and Unified Communications and Collaboration (UC&C) within service provider and enterprise networks and from the cloud.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ribbon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ribbon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.