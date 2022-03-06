Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Grows Stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc grew its position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in WestRock were worth $1,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of WestRock by 112.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,820,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $300,390,000 after buying an additional 3,081,506 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of WestRock by 36.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,002,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $213,027,000 after buying an additional 1,069,295 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in shares of WestRock by 21.0% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,160,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $257,157,000 after buying an additional 896,281 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of WestRock by 85.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,825,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,178,000 after buying an additional 841,418 shares during the period. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WestRock during the second quarter worth $23,680,000. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WRK shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of WestRock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of WestRock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of WestRock from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WestRock from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of WestRock from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.82.

Shares of WestRock stock traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.71. The stock had a trading volume of 2,757,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,469,431. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.53 and its 200 day moving average is $47.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.18. WestRock has a twelve month low of $41.85 and a twelve month high of $62.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 billion. WestRock had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that WestRock will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.05%.

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations. The Consumer Packaging segment includes consumer mills, folding carton, beverage, merchandising displays, and partition operations.

