Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Has $1.22 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lowered its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% during the third quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the third quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 9,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.4% during the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% during the third quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pasadena Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% during the third quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 69.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:JPM traded down $3.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $134.40. 21,014,747 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,105,848. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $132.40 and a 12 month high of $172.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $396.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $153.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.42.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $29.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.78 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 38.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.79 EPS. Analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 26.06%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. UBS Group set a $197.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday. Societe Generale cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays set a $202.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.47.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

