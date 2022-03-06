Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Purchases 402 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc grew its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,057 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Syverson Strege & Co raised its position in Citigroup by 3,181.8% in the 3rd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Citigroup in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. blooom inc. bought a new position in Citigroup in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clean Yield Group raised its position in Citigroup by 91.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Citigroup in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of C stock traded down $1.03 on Friday, hitting $56.59. The stock had a trading volume of 54,262,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,949,424. The firm has a market cap of $112.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.61, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.19 and a twelve month high of $80.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.75.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.78 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 27.37%. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 20.24%.

In other Citigroup news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $1,014,688.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on C. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $80.50 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Citigroup has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.83.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

