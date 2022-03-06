Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Shares Gap Down to $84.00

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $84.00, but opened at $80.26. Rio Tinto Group shares last traded at $81.76, with a volume of 118,593 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,200 ($69.77) to GBX 5,100 ($68.43) in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Liberum Capital lowered Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,723.40.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.80 and a 200-day moving average of $69.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $4.785 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from Rio Tinto Group’s previous None dividend of $1.10. This represents a yield of 10.2%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RIO. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the first quarter valued at $393,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 291,222 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,138,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 3.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,103 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,067,000 after buying an additional 2,938 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 5.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,364 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the second quarter valued at $797,000. Institutional investors own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile (NYSE:RIO)

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

