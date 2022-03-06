Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) Reaches New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday after Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on the stock from $150.00 to $100.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Rivian traded as low as 48.21 and last traded at 48.28, with a volume of 145511 shares. The stock had previously closed at 50.91.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Rivian from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rivian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Rivian from $104.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Rivian in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Rivian in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $148.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 119.73.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new position in Rivian in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rivian during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of Rivian in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rivian in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rivian in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors own 50.13% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of 71.84.

Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -7.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of -11.92 by 4.24. The business had revenue of 1.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 1.03 million. On average, research analysts predict that Rivian will post -5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rivian Company Profile (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Rivian is an American electric vehicle automaker and automotive technology company founded in 2009. Rivian is building an electric sport utility vehicle and pickup truck on a “skateboard” platform that can support future vehicles or be adopted by other companies.

