RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Short Interest Up 45.5% in February

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,250,000 shares, an increase of 45.5% from the January 31st total of 5,670,000 shares. Approximately 5.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,550,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.3 days.
Shares of RLJ opened at $13.24 on Friday. RLJ Lodging Trust has a twelve month low of $11.92 and a twelve month high of $17.51. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.19.
RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.37). RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 38.84% and a negative return on equity of 14.02%. The firm had revenue of $238.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 161.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RLJ. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 22.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,487,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $155,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946,329 shares during the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the second quarter worth about $16,365,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the third quarter worth about $11,562,000. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $10,806,000. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 2,300,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,043,000 after purchasing an additional 690,786 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.
RLJ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.
RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
RLJ Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and acquisition of hotels. It operates through the following hotel brands: Embassy Suites, Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt House, Hyatt Place, Hilton Garden Inn, Wyndham, Renaissance, Fairfield Inn & Suites, Holiday Inn Express, Sleep Inn, Hampton Inn, Hotel Indigo, IHG, SpringHill Suites, Hyatt Centric, and Homewood Suites.
