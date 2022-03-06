Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $14.46

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $14.46 and last traded at $14.70, with a volume of 487756 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.72.

Several equities research analysts have commented on RCKT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Chardan Capital upped their price target on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rocket Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.33.

The company has a quick ratio of 17.36, a current ratio of 17.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $948.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.57.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.04. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.08) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gaurav Shah acquired 22,000 shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.34 per share, with a total value of $381,480.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 36.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,218,491 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $96,199,000 after buying an additional 48,359 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 56.1% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 88,194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,636,000 after buying an additional 31,707 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 194,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,812,000 after buying an additional 18,400 shares during the period. HighVista Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 120.8% during the third quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 40,671 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 22,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $513,000. 97.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy treatment options for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. Its multi-platform development approach applies the lentiviral vector (LVV) and adeno-associated viral vector (AAV) gene therapy platforms.

