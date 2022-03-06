Ron L. Farnsworth Sells 7,000 Shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Stock

Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) CFO Ron L. Farnsworth sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total value of $143,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ UMPQ opened at $20.25 on Friday. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.04 and a fifty-two week high of $22.06. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.62 and a 200-day moving average of $20.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.02). Umpqua had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 31.88%. The company had revenue of $316.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. Umpqua’s payout ratio is currently 43.75%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Umpqua by 368.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,650,109 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,211 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its stake in Umpqua by 104.2% in the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 302,503 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,581,000 after purchasing an additional 154,343 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Umpqua by 2.3% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 226,343 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,583,000 after purchasing an additional 5,003 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Umpqua by 73.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,429,821 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,266,000 after purchasing an additional 604,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Umpqua in the third quarter valued at $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on UMPQ. Zacks Investment Research lowered Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Umpqua in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Umpqua from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.90.

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through followings segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

