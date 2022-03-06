Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Price Target Cut to $115.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Robert W. Baird from $148.00 to $115.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on ROST. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Ross Stores from $145.00 to $118.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Cowen dropped their target price on Ross Stores from $109.00 to $103.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Gordon Haskett lowered Ross Stores from an accumulate rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Ross Stores from $128.00 to $122.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Ross Stores from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $122.69.

Ross Stores stock opened at $89.44 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $99.19 and its 200-day moving average is $108.48. The company has a market cap of $31.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Ross Stores has a 12 month low of $86.15 and a 12 month high of $134.21.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 8.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Ross Stores will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. This is a positive change from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is currently 25.39%.

Ross Stores announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 1st that allows the company to buyback $1.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to buy up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

