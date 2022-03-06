Roth Capital Boosts Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) Price Target to $108.00

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Roth Capital from $96.00 to $108.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barrington Research cut their price target on Barrett Business Services from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Barrett Business Services from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $91.00.

Shares of BBSI opened at $73.43 on Thursday. Barrett Business Services has a 12 month low of $57.76 and a 12 month high of $86.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.18. The stock has a market cap of $551.09 million, a PE ratio of 16.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.48.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 3.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Barrett Business Services will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Barrett Business Services’s payout ratio is currently 26.49%.

In related news, Director Vincent P. Price bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $66.25 per share, with a total value of $99,375.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBSI. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 13.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 173,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,411,000 after purchasing an additional 20,901 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 1.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 142,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 0.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 32,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 160,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,633,000 after buying an additional 7,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,811,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 82.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Barrett Business Services Company Profile

Barrett Business Services, Inc engages in the provision of business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies. It develops management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. It focuses on professional employer, and staffing and recruiting services.

