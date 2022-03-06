Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) Price Target to $27.00

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CWAN. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clearwater Analytics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Clearwater Analytics from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.70.
NYSE:CWAN opened at $17.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 9.46, a quick ratio of 9.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Clearwater Analytics has a twelve month low of $14.51 and a twelve month high of $27.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.56.
In other Clearwater Analytics news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 78,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.38 per share, with a total value of $1,370,117.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders acquired 343,384 shares of company stock worth $5,991,917.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.14% of the company’s stock.
Clearwater Analytics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is a provider of SaaS-based investment accounting, reporting and analytics solutions. Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is based in BOISE, Idaho.
Featured Stories
