Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) Price Target to $27.00

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CWAN. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clearwater Analytics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Clearwater Analytics from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.70.

NYSE:CWAN opened at $17.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 9.46, a quick ratio of 9.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Clearwater Analytics has a twelve month low of $14.51 and a twelve month high of $27.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.56.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Equities analysts predict that Clearwater Analytics will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Clearwater Analytics news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 78,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.38 per share, with a total value of $1,370,117.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders acquired 343,384 shares of company stock worth $5,991,917.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.14% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is a provider of SaaS-based investment accounting, reporting and analytics solutions. Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is based in BOISE, Idaho.

