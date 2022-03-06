Royal Bank of Canada Decreases Position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 175,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,064 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.06% of FS KKR Capital worth $3,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. 32.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other FS KKR Capital news, Director Brian R. Ford acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.12 per share, with a total value of $57,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FSK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FS KKR Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $19.50 to $21.50 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

Shares of NYSE FSK opened at $23.30 on Friday. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 1 year low of $18.87 and a 1 year high of $23.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.98. The company has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.82%. This is a positive change from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.71%.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

