Royal Bank of Canada Downgrades Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) to Sector Perform

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $3.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $9.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 44.23% from the stock’s previous close.

BHG has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Bright Health Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bright Health Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Bright Health Group from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Bright Health Group from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bright Health Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bright Health Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.68.

Get Bright Health Group alerts:

NYSE BHG opened at $2.08 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.73. Bright Health Group has a 52-week low of $1.94 and a 52-week high of $17.93.

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.84). The firm had revenue of $962.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 167.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Bright Health Group will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Manuel Kadre acquired 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.43 per share, for a total transaction of $531,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHG. Deer Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bright Health Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,986,000. StepStone Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Bright Health Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $364,352,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group in the second quarter worth $353,388,000. Redpoint Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group in the fourth quarter worth $52,185,000. Finally, Greycroft LP bought a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group in the fourth quarter worth $38,075,000.

Bright Health Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bright Health Group, Inc, an integrated care delivery company, engages in the delivery and financing of health insurance plans in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The company offers individual and family, Medicare, and employers insurance plans. It also operates 28 managed and affiliated risk-bearing primary care clinics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.