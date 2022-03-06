Royal Bank of Canada Increases Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) Price Target to C$18.00

Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. CIBC lowered shares of Element Fleet Management from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Element Fleet Management from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James lowered shares of Element Fleet Management from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$16.50 to C$15.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$14.50 to C$13.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Element Fleet Management presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.17.

Shares of ELEEF stock opened at $9.95 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.40. Element Fleet Management has a 1-year low of $9.33 and a 1-year high of $12.31.

Element Fleet Management Corp. engages in the provision of services and financing solutions for commercial vehicle fleets. It operates through the Fleet Management and Non-Core segments. The Fleet Management segment offers core fleet management services. The Non-Core segment includes outsourced servicers that do not form part of the core fleet portfolio.

