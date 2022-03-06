Royal Bank of Canada Sells 86,963 Shares of Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its holdings in Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Rating) by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 251,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 86,963 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Grifols were worth $3,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Grifols by 79.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,718 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grifols by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Grifols in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Grifols by 8,984.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Grifols by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 16,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 3,547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Grifols alerts:

GRFS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grifols from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Grifols from €15.00 ($16.85) to €11.00 ($12.36) in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Grifols from €21.60 ($24.27) to €21.40 ($24.04) in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.20.

NASDAQ:GRFS opened at $11.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.40. Grifols, S.A. has a twelve month low of $10.10 and a twelve month high of $19.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.66.

Grifols Company Profile (Get Rating)

Grifols SA engages in the production of plasma derivatives. It operates through the following segments: Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience Segment includes all activities related with products deriving from human plasma for therapeutic use. The Hospital Segment comprises of all non-biological pharmaceutical products and medical supplies manufactured by group companies earmarked for hospital pharmacy.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Grifols Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grifols and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.