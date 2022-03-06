Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) Short Interest Down 50.0% in February

Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 180,000 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the January 31st total of 359,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 332,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of NYSE:RVT traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.95. 286,574 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 343,218. Royce Value Trust has a 52-week low of $16.00 and a 52-week high of $20.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.46.

Get Royce Value Trust alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.50%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. We Are One Seven LLC grew its stake in Royce Value Trust by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 14,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its stake in Royce Value Trust by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 15,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Royce Value Trust by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 17,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Royce Value Trust by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Royce Value Trust by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 13,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.59% of the company’s stock.

About Royce Value Trust (Get Rating)

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Royce Value Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royce Value Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.