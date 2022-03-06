Runway Growth Finance Corp (NASDAQ:RWAY) Short Interest Update

Runway Growth Finance Corp (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,900 shares, a decline of 42.5% from the January 31st total of 50,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 126,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
NASDAQ RWAY opened at $13.20 on Friday. Runway Growth Finance has a one year low of $11.84 and a one year high of $14.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52.
Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Runway Growth Finance had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 66.69%. Analysts forecast that Runway Growth Finance will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other news, CFO Thomas B. Raterman bought 12,266 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.52 per share, for a total transaction of $165,836.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc bought 8,566 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.61 per share, for a total transaction of $116,583.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 624,451 shares of company stock worth $2,291,184,048 in the last quarter.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RWAY. Oaktree Capital Management LP bought a new position in Runway Growth Finance in the 4th quarter valued at $256,139,000. Ares Management LLC bought a new position in Runway Growth Finance in the 4th quarter valued at $11,194,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Runway Growth Finance in the 4th quarter valued at $4,487,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Runway Growth Finance in the 4th quarter valued at $2,885,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Runway Growth Finance in the 4th quarter valued at $2,441,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.05% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have commented on RWAY. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Runway Growth Finance in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Compass Point initiated coverage on Runway Growth Finance in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price target for the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on Runway Growth Finance from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Runway Growth Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Runway Growth Finance in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.31.
Runway Growth Finance Company Profile (Get Rating)
Runway Growth Finance Corp. is an externally managed business development company. It focused on providing flexible capital solutions to late-stage and growth companies. Runway Growth Finance Corp. is based in WOODSIDE, Calif.
