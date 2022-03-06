Runway Growth Finance Corp (NASDAQ:RWAY) Short Interest Update

Runway Growth Finance Corp (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,900 shares, a decline of 42.5% from the January 31st total of 50,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 126,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ RWAY opened at $13.20 on Friday. Runway Growth Finance has a one year low of $11.84 and a one year high of $14.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Runway Growth Finance had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 66.69%. Analysts forecast that Runway Growth Finance will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.18%. This is a positive change from Runway Growth Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th.

In other news, CFO Thomas B. Raterman bought 12,266 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.52 per share, for a total transaction of $165,836.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc bought 8,566 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.61 per share, for a total transaction of $116,583.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 624,451 shares of company stock worth $2,291,184,048 in the last quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RWAY. Oaktree Capital Management LP bought a new position in Runway Growth Finance in the 4th quarter valued at $256,139,000. Ares Management LLC bought a new position in Runway Growth Finance in the 4th quarter valued at $11,194,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Runway Growth Finance in the 4th quarter valued at $4,487,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Runway Growth Finance in the 4th quarter valued at $2,885,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Runway Growth Finance in the 4th quarter valued at $2,441,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on RWAY. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Runway Growth Finance in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Compass Point initiated coverage on Runway Growth Finance in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price target for the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on Runway Growth Finance from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Runway Growth Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Runway Growth Finance in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.31.

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is an externally managed business development company. It focused on providing flexible capital solutions to late-stage and growth companies. Runway Growth Finance Corp. is based in WOODSIDE, Calif.

