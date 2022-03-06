Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Runway Growth Finance had a net margin of 66.69% and a return on equity of 9.90%.

NASDAQ:RWAY opened at $13.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.13. Runway Growth Finance has a 12-month low of $11.84 and a 12-month high of $14.05.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.18%. This is a boost from Runway Growth Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

RWAY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Runway Growth Finance in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Runway Growth Finance in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price objective on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Runway Growth Finance from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.31.

In other news, CFO Thomas B. Raterman acquired 12,266 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.52 per share, for a total transaction of $165,836.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc acquired 23,050 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.80 per share, with a total value of $295,040.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 624,451 shares of company stock worth $2,291,184,048 in the last 90 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RWAY. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Runway Growth Finance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance during the 4th quarter worth $161,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $296,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $359,000. 0.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is an externally managed business development company. It focused on providing flexible capital solutions to late-stage and growth companies. Runway Growth Finance Corp. is based in WOODSIDE, Calif.

