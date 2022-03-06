Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.47 Per Share

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.467 per share by the energy company on Tuesday, March 29th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Sabine Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.37.

Sabine Royalty Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 1.3% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:SBR opened at $60.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $885.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.57. Sabine Royalty Trust has a 52 week low of $29.60 and a 52 week high of $63.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.55 and a 200 day moving average of $44.41.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SBR. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Sabine Royalty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $188,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,601 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $486,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,403 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $1,018,000.

Sabine Royalty Trust is an express trust, which engages in the provision of Sabine Corporation’s royalty and mineral interests. It includes landowner’s royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and any other similar, non-participatory interest, in certain producing, and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties.

