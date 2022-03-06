Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.
SB stock opened at $4.27 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.85 and its 200 day moving average is $4.06. The stock has a market cap of $510.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Safe Bulkers has a 1-year low of $2.12 and a 1-year high of $5.44.
Safe Bulkers Company Profile (Get Rating)
Safe Bulkers, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. The firm offers marine dry bulk transportation services, transporting bulk cargoes, particularly coal, grain, and iron ore. Its fleet include Panamax, Kamsarmax, Post-Panamax, and Capesize class vessels.
