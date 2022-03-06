Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

SB stock opened at $4.27 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.85 and its 200 day moving average is $4.06. The stock has a market cap of $510.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Safe Bulkers has a 1-year low of $2.12 and a 1-year high of $5.44.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Safe Bulkers by 1,369.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,373,529 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,518,000 after buying an additional 2,211,952 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Safe Bulkers in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,290,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Safe Bulkers by 111.0% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,524,872 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $13,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328,446 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Safe Bulkers by 622.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,186,283 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Safe Bulkers by 219.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 784,986 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,147,000 after purchasing an additional 538,971 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.62% of the company’s stock.

Safe Bulkers, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. The firm offers marine dry bulk transportation services, transporting bulk cargoes, particularly coal, grain, and iron ore. Its fleet include Panamax, Kamsarmax, Post-Panamax, and Capesize class vessels.

