Safran (EPA:SAF) Given a €137.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €137.00 ($153.93) price target on Safran (EPA:SAF – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group set a €133.00 ($149.44) target price on Safran in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €125.00 ($140.45) target price on Safran in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($157.30) price target on Safran in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays set a €134.00 ($150.56) price target on Safran in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €89.00 ($100.00) price target on Safran in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Safran has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €125.00 ($140.45).

Get Safran alerts:

EPA:SAF opened at €97.00 ($108.99) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €110.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is €109.65. Safran has a 52-week low of €67.17 ($75.47) and a 52-week high of €92.36 ($103.78).

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Safran Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safran and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.