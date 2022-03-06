Sagicor Financial Company Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGCFF) Short Interest Down 50.0% in February

Sagicor Financial Company Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGCFF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the January 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:SGCFF opened at $5.10 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.71. Sagicor Financial has a twelve month low of $3.14 and a twelve month high of $5.80.
About Sagicor Financial (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sagicor Financial (SGCFF)
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Receive News & Ratings for Sagicor Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sagicor Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.