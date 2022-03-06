Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.55 EPS

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.55, Fidelity Earnings reports. Salem Media Group had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 11.04%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. Salem Media Group updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.
Shares of SALM stock opened at $3.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.21. Salem Media Group has a 12 month low of $1.69 and a 12 month high of $6.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.
Separately, UBS Group initiated coverage on Salem Media Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
About Salem Media Group (Get Rating)
Salem Media Group, Inc engages in the provision of media specializing in Christian and conservative content. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Digital Media and Publishing. The Broadcast segment owns and operates radio stations in large metropolitan markets, which include national and local programming content.
