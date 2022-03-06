Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.55 EPS

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.55, Fidelity Earnings reports. Salem Media Group had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 11.04%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. Salem Media Group updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of SALM stock opened at $3.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.21. Salem Media Group has a 12 month low of $1.69 and a 12 month high of $6.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Separately, UBS Group initiated coverage on Salem Media Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salem Media Group by 3.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 119,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 4,409 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Salem Media Group by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 32,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 12,074 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Salem Media Group by 94.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 12,853 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Salem Media Group during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Salem Media Group during the third quarter worth about $79,000. 12.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Salem Media Group, Inc engages in the provision of media specializing in Christian and conservative content. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Digital Media and Publishing. The Broadcast segment owns and operates radio stations in large metropolitan markets, which include national and local programming content.

