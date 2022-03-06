salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Given a $360.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a $360.00 price target on salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on salesforce.com from $365.00 to $330.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on salesforce.com from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on salesforce.com from $340.00 to $265.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Wedbush reduced their target price on salesforce.com from $315.00 to $275.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $360.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, salesforce.com presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $302.23.

Shares of salesforce.com stock opened at $203.01 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $257.26. The company has a market cap of $199.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.16, a PEG ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. salesforce.com has a 12-month low of $184.44 and a 12-month high of $311.75.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Analysts predict that salesforce.com will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.54, for a total transaction of $5,310,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.28, for a total value of $481,344.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 169,798 shares of company stock worth $40,640,659 in the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRM. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,253,857 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $11,246,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,895 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in salesforce.com by 20.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,046,065,000 after buying an additional 2,787,393 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 5.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,889,819 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,309,637,000 after purchasing an additional 805,630 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,448,821 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,914,460,000 after buying an additional 564,493 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,565,099 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,701,429,000 after purchasing an additional 655,371 shares during the period. 77.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

