salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Given New $300.00 Price Target at Bank of America

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Bank of America from $360.00 to $300.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

CRM has been the subject of several other research reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Sunday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on salesforce.com from $340.00 to $265.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut salesforce.com from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $244.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. TheStreet cut salesforce.com from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on salesforce.com from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $302.23.

CRM stock opened at $203.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $199.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.34, a PEG ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.10. salesforce.com has a fifty-two week low of $184.44 and a fifty-two week high of $311.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $222.07 and a 200-day moving average of $257.26.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 5.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Equities analysts predict that salesforce.com will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Brent Hyder sold 186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $41,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.54, for a total value of $5,310,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 169,798 shares of company stock valued at $40,640,659 in the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,808,917 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,509,260,000 after buying an additional 4,096,666 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in salesforce.com by 146.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,929,783 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,608,275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523,694 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in salesforce.com by 20.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,046,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787,393 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $586,785,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in salesforce.com by 102.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,062,764 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $832,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,840 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

