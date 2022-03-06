Salzgitter AG (ETR:SZG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Salzgitter AG (ETR:SZG – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €34.26 ($38.49).

SZG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group set a €33.00 ($37.08) price objective on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €33.00 ($37.08) price objective on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($50.56) price target on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($44.94) price target on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.50 ($32.02) price target on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.

Shares of Salzgitter stock opened at €35.68 ($40.09) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.40, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €33.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of €31.33. Salzgitter has a fifty-two week low of €22.39 ($25.16) and a fifty-two week high of €42.26 ($47.48).

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

