Sandfire Resources America Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRAFF) Short Interest Update

Sandfire Resources America Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRAFF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the January 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SRAFF. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Sandfire Resources America from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Sandfire Resources America from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of SRAFF stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.15. 133,486 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,414. Sandfire Resources America has a 52 week low of $0.13 and a 52 week high of $0.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.16.

Sandfire Resources America Inc acquires, explores for, and develops resource properties in the United States and Canada. The company explores for copper, cobalt, zinc, lead, and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the Black Butte copper project that consists of approximately 7,684 acres of fee-simple lands and 4,541 acres in 239 Federal unpatented lode-mining claims located in central Montana, the United States.

