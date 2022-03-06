Saputo (TSE:SAP) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $30.95

Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$30.95 and traded as high as C$31.56. Saputo shares last traded at C$31.31, with a volume of 387,574 shares.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Cfra boosted their price objective on Saputo from C$34.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. National Bankshares upgraded Saputo from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. CIBC cut their price objective on Saputo from C$38.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Saputo from C$40.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Saputo from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$37.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$29.15 and a 200-day moving average price of C$30.95. The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.00 billion and a PE ratio of 38.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. Saputo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.59%.

In other Saputo news, Director Terry Brockman sold 93,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.21, for a total transaction of C$2,837,806.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 103,810 shares in the company, valued at C$3,136,100.10. Also, Senior Officer Carl Colizza purchased 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$30.33 per share, for a total transaction of C$251,739.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 42,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,276,893.

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

