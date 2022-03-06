Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sasol (NYSE:SSL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

SSL has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sasol from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sasol from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd.

SSL opened at $24.27 on Thursday. Sasol has a fifty-two week low of $12.74 and a fifty-two week high of $25.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.48 and a 200-day moving average of $18.05.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Sasol by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,753,099 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $70,708,000 after buying an additional 42,701 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Sasol by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 502,974 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,249,000 after acquiring an additional 6,502 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Sasol by 659.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 342,695 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,253,000 after acquiring an additional 297,569 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Sasol by 1.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 320,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,036,000 after acquiring an additional 5,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in Sasol by 54.0% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 314,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 110,344 shares during the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sasol Ltd. is a holding company. It is a global chemicals and energy company, which engages in the provision of integrate sophisticated technologies and processes into operating facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Energy, and Chemicals. The Energy segment manages the marketing and sales of all fuel, coal, gas and oil products in Southern Africa.

