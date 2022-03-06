Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sasol (NYSE:SSL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday.
SSL has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sasol from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sasol from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd.
SSL opened at $24.27 on Thursday. Sasol has a fifty-two week low of $12.74 and a fifty-two week high of $25.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.48 and a 200-day moving average of $18.05.
About Sasol (Get Rating)
Sasol Ltd. is a holding company. It is a global chemicals and energy company, which engages in the provision of integrate sophisticated technologies and processes into operating facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Energy, and Chemicals. The Energy segment manages the marketing and sales of all fuel, coal, gas and oil products in Southern Africa.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sasol (SSL)
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Receive News & Ratings for Sasol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sasol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.