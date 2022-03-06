Savaria (TSE:SIS) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $17.00

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$17.00 and last traded at C$17.05, with a volume of 21399 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$17.44.

Separately, Eight Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$26.00 price target on shares of Savaria in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$24.61.

Get Savaria alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.56, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$18.20 and a 200-day moving average of C$19.52. The stock has a market cap of C$1.09 billion and a PE ratio of 35.65.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.042 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Savaria’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.60%.

Savaria Company Profile (TSE:SIS)

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged peoples in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Adapted Vehicles, and Patient Handling. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts, and elevators for home and commercial use.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Savaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.