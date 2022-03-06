Scala Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1,300.00 (XLA)

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 6th. In the last week, Scala has traded down 1.1% against the dollar. Scala has a total market capitalization of $755,542.25 and approximately $1,300.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Scala coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002580 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001901 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.84 or 0.00043422 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,618.53 or 0.06753660 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,806.70 or 1.00089508 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.11 or 0.00044138 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.71 or 0.00048265 BTC.

Scala Coin Profile

Scala’s total supply is 14,002,198,968 coins and its circulating supply is 10,202,198,968 coins. Scala’s official message board is medium.com/scala-network . Scala’s official Twitter account is @scalahq . The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Scala’s official website is scalaproject.io

According to CryptoCompare, “XLA is a cryptocurrency which is trying to globally redistribute wealth using the power of blockchain. (Name changed from Torque to Scala – no chain split or airdrop.) “

Scala Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scala should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Scala using one of the exchanges listed above.

