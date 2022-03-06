Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys 11,200 Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) by 167.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in AMC Entertainment were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMC. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in AMC Entertainment by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,015,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,998,000 after purchasing an additional 9,533,510 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in AMC Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth $53,745,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in AMC Entertainment by 138.2% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,983,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,500 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in AMC Entertainment by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,698,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 144.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 307,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,939 shares during the period. 31.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Sean D. Goodman sold 18,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.86, for a total value of $565,231.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam M. Aron sold 312,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.87, for a total transaction of $9,646,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,007,790 shares of company stock valued at $25,169,204. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on AMC Entertainment from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMC Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $14.30.

Shares of AMC opened at $16.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.56 and a 200-day moving average of $31.58. The company has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 1.43. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $7.63 and a one year high of $72.62.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 621.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($3.15) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. Markets and International Markets segments. The U.S. Markets segment is involved in owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the U.S. The International Markets segment focuses on owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Italy, Ireland, Portugal, Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and Saudi Arabia.

