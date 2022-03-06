Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 54,700 Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 54,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Alight in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alight in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alight in the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Alight in the 3rd quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Alight in the 3rd quarter worth $137,000. 66.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Alight news, Director Richard N. Massey bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.58 per share, for a total transaction of $158,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of ALIT stock opened at $9.41 on Friday. Alight, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.46 and a 1-year high of $13.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.05).

Separately, Stephens assumed coverage on Alight in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.

Alight Solutions LLC operates as a benefits administration and cloud-based human resource (HR) and financial solutions providers. It offers human resources outsourcing and consulting services. The company provides HR and financial solutions including software as a service (SaaS) advisory, cloud deployment solutions, support, and application management services.

